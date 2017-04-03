Real estate agent who mailed poo appeals for licence back
Grant Tucker has appealed against the Real Estate Agents Authority Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to revoke his license to sell. An Auckland real estate agent who mailed faeces to his former employer's lawyer has appealed against the revoking of his licence at the Auckland High Court.
