Real estate agent who mailed poo appe...

Real estate agent who mailed poo appeals for licence back

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Grant Tucker has appealed against the Real Estate Agents Authority Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to revoke his license to sell. An Auckland real estate agent who mailed faeces to his former employer's lawyer has appealed against the revoking of his licence at the Auckland High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) 23 hr George P 16
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
Is Glenarden a victim of this? Mar 30 PowellAnthony 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w... Mar 27 godfather 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC