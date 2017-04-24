Real estate agent indicted on theft charge
Reena Corbin, 34, allegedly arranged to receive commission checks for property sales while working for Coldwell Banker Elite, where she was a salaried employee earning $88,000 annually and ineligible for commission, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account. Corbin is accused of pocketing $31,830 of the company's money between October 2016 and December 2016.
