Real estate agent indicted on theft c...

Real estate agent indicted on theft charge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Reena Corbin, 34, allegedly arranged to receive commission checks for property sales while working for Coldwell Banker Elite, where she was a salaried employee earning $88,000 annually and ineligible for commission, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account. Corbin is accused of pocketing $31,830 of the company's money between October 2016 and December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge 5 hr Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Tue wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Mon John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 23 Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
A present day artistic impression residential c... Apr 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Apr 22 Halton Hills News 13
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC