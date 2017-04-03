RCMP arrest target of Creep Catchers ...

RCMP arrest target of Creep Catchers sting

A statement released Friday said Kuljinder Bhatti, 35, has been charged after allegedly trying to lure a minor for a sexual purpose. Cpl. Scotty Schumann said the suspect is also accused of arranging for a sexual offence involving a person under the age of 18. The officer said police were made aware of allegations against Bhatti - a local real estate agent - on Monday.

