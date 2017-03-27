Quicker fix to house sale complaints, Real Estate Agents Authority hopes
The Real Estate Agents Authority is hoping to cut the time it takes to investigate complaints, and aims to keep better tabs on the real estate market with better data. Faced with continued interest in rapid on-selling of houses by buyers, known as "house-flipping", the REAA provided a written response to Parliament, telling MPs: "During the year we have increased the number of staff working in the complaints area."
