Q1 Sees Cooldown in Office Growth
Both CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield cite increases in office supply, although "most US markets remain fundamentally healthy," says Cushman & Wakefield's Kevin Thorpe. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14)
|8 hr
|if-bubble-burst
|5
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|La law
|22
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|Fri
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Thu
|M2BusinessSolutions
|130
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 3
|George P
|16
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC