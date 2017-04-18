Perth real estate agent banned
A Perth real estate agent who forged signatures on fake contracts to pocket $30,000 has been banned from working in the industry for 15 years. A PERTH real estate agent who forged signatures on fake contracts to pocket $30,000 has been banned from working in the industry for 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty
|18 hr
|Edwin88
|1
|The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive
|Thu
|Edwin88
|1
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|Wed
|GTA
|1
|RV parks
|Apr 17
|GaryT
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Apr 17
|immigration eh
|15
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|Apr 17
|Wondering
|31
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Apr 17
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC