Ontario housing measures to tackle bo...

Ontario housing measures to tackle both rental and home buying issues: Wynne

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Ontario's premier says a package of housing measures that will be announced within days will tackle both the rental and home sales sides of the real estate market. Speaking today in Ottawa, Kathleen Wynne said it is intended to give people breathing space in the frenzied housing market in the Golden Horseshoe region without unintended consequences in other markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... 20 hr GTA 1
RV parks Apr 17 GaryT 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Apr 17 immigration eh 15
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... Apr 17 Wondering 31
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... Apr 17 TerriB1 1
Angullia Park Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard Apr 17 wendellgutierrez 1
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) Apr 14 Joanna 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC