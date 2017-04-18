Ontario housing measures to tackle both rental and home buying issues: Wynne
Ontario's premier says a package of housing measures that will be announced within days will tackle both the rental and home sales sides of the real estate market. Speaking today in Ottawa, Kathleen Wynne said it is intended to give people breathing space in the frenzied housing market in the Golden Horseshoe region without unintended consequences in other markets.
