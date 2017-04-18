Ontario housing measures expected to have short-lived impact, experts say

Toronto's runaway real estate market could take a breather due to Ontario's new housing measures, but much like what transpired in Vancouver, the impact of the changes is expected to be short-lived, experts say. Premier Kathleen Wynne announced more than a dozen new initiatives aimed at reining in prices that have soared out of reach for many homebuyers, including a 15 per cent tax on non-resident speculators in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, a fast-growing region that stretches from the Niagara Region to Peterborough, Ont.

