On Biz: County real estate market war...

On Biz: County real estate market warms with the weather

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Real estate agents, locally and nationally, are getting geared up for what is traditionally their busiest time of the year - from now through October. As weather warms up, as the summer months roll around and families are more mobile because children aren't in school, the buying and selling activity surrounding residential properties increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) 15 hr George P 16
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
Is Glenarden a victim of this? Mar 30 PowellAnthony 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w... Mar 27 godfather 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC