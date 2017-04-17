NYC real estate players are wasting n...

NYC real estate players are wasting no time backing Trumpa s 2020 run

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Less than 100 days in office, President Trump is already building a war chest to defend the White House in 2020 and help fellow Republicans. And a small handful of New York's real estate players are once again eager to open their checkbooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RV parks 17 hr GaryT 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) 19 hr immigration eh 15
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... 19 hr Wondering 31
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... 23 hr TerriB1 1
Angullia Park Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard Mon wendellgutierrez 1
News Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12) Apr 14 Joanna 2
New Launch Condo Moulmein 27 Apr 14 wendellgutierrez 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC