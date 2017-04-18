Not just a fad: Pop-up stores shore u...

Not just a fad: Pop-up stores shore up rough retail real estate market

As department stores shutter locations across the country, brands are reconsidering what the purpose of a physical store should be. With the look and feel of the store changing, long-term leases for retailers are becoming less common, as brands look for more flexibility: The average length of a retail lease has shrunk to five years, down from 20 years in 1991, according to commercial real estate services firm CBRE .

