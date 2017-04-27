Northwestern MutualVoice: Is the Real Estate Market Still Healthy?
We are seeing a shortage of existing homes for sale, so the supply is down; and over time that should push new home sales to move higher. Each month, we book time with some of our company's top financial brain power to answer questions about investing and your finances.
