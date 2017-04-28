Northacre CEO Says U.K. Snap Election Creates Opportunity
Niccolo Barattieri Di San Pietro, chief executive officer at Northacre, discusses issues facing the U.K. real estate market and their impact on foreign buyers. He speaks with Mark Barton on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
