Moxi Works Launches Secret Agent, Providing Real Estate Agents Prospect Insights
Moxi Works has launched Secret Agent, a new product providing real estate agents instant access to public data on clients and prospects, the company recently announced. Currently in beta, Secret Agent offers insights such as demographics, housing information, lifestyle choices, and more, through the Moxi Works Engage CRM.
