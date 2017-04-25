Mid-Michigan real estate market improving
Not all that long ago, if you wanted to sell your house in Mid-Michigan, you had to be very patient. Houses are now selling 25 percent faster than they did last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
