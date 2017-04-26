Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.74-5.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.90.
