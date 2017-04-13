Michael Ackerman, Zephyr Real Estate, Wins BAR's "Best Realtor" Award
Bay Area Reporter has just announced its LGBTQ Best of the Bay awards for 2017. Zephyr Real Estate agent Michael Ackerman has been named Best Realtor in the 7th annual readers' choice poll.
