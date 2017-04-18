Miamia s real estate market shows sig...

Miamia s real estate market shows signs of a rebound

Read more: The Miami Herald

After months in the doldrums, the Miami-Dade real estate market showed signs of renewed life in March. Broward County also saw an increase in the number of sales and prices.

