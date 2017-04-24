Marilyn Monroea s last home where she...

Marilyn Monroea s last home where she died selling for $6.9M

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

The California home where actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead in 1962 is now on the market for $6.9 million. The home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is described an "authentic 1929 Hacienda," by the real estate agency that listed the home, Mercer Vine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas 15 min wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) 13 hr John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Sun Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Sun Fishbone 131
A present day artistic impression residential c... Sun wendellgutierrez 1
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14) Apr 21 where tax cash going 9
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC