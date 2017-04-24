Marilyn Monroea s last home where she died selling for $6.9M
The California home where actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead in 1962 is now on the market for $6.9 million. The home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is described an "authentic 1929 Hacienda," by the real estate agency that listed the home, Mercer Vine.
