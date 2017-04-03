Man pleads not guilty in shooting that left woman paralyzed
A man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting of his girlfriend who was left paralyzed from the chest down. The Advocate reports that prosecutors say 46-year-old Carl Thompson Jr. entered the plea on Wednesday to a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
