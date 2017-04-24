Man charged in South Carolina deaths ...

Man charged in South Carolina deaths faces another lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Local news outlets report the mother of Chris Sherbert has sued Todd Kohlhepp, a former real estate agent charged with killing Sherbert and three other people at a Spartanburg County shop. The case developed after Kohlhepp was arrested on charges of kidnapping an Anderson woman last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) 6 hr John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Sun Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Sun Fishbone 131
A present day artistic impression residential c... Sun wendellgutierrez 1
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14) Apr 21 where tax cash going 9
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... Apr 21 ichweiss 32
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC