Lillian C. Giornelli Sells 7,665 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Stock
Cousins Properties Inc Director Lillian C. Giornelli sold 7,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $64,386.00.
