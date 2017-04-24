Lewis and Clark are suing star of HGTV's "Fixer Upper"

Two former partners of Chip Gaines in the creation of the Magnolia Real Estate Company are suing the "Fixer Upper" star for fraud, claiming that Gaines bought them out without telling them that HGTV had decided to broadcast the show nationally "and that the show prominently featured the 'Magnolia' brand name." In the 24-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in state district court in Waco, Gaines's two former partners, lawyers John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, are seeking more than $1 million in damages and non-monetary relief, as well.

