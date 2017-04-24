Lewis and Clark are suing star of HGTV's "Fixer Upper"
Two former partners of Chip Gaines in the creation of the Magnolia Real Estate Company are suing the "Fixer Upper" star for fraud, claiming that Gaines bought them out without telling them that HGTV had decided to broadcast the show nationally "and that the show prominently featured the 'Magnolia' brand name." In the 24-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in state district court in Waco, Gaines's two former partners, lawyers John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, are seeking more than $1 million in damages and non-monetary relief, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|34
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Fri
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Thu
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Apr 25
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|John
|159
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Apr 23
|Fishbone
|131
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC