Lawsuit: Neo-Nazi website owner is li...

Lawsuit: Neo-Nazi website owner is liable for harassing Montana real estate agent

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Lawyers for the Southern Poverty Law Center have sued the owner of a white supremacist website, accusing him of unleashing a "troll storm" of harassment on a Jewish real estate agent. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Andrew Anglin, publisher of the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty 4 hr Edwin88 1
The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive 10 hr Edwin88 1
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... Wed GTA 1
RV parks Apr 17 GaryT 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Apr 17 immigration eh 15
News The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ... Apr 17 Wondering 31
News Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte... Apr 17 TerriB1 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC