Lawmakers seek details from Trump Organization
Leaders of a House investigations panel are asking the Trump Organization for specifics on how it will donate its profits from foreign government payments to the U.S. Treasury. Before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to donate profits from foreign governments paying for services at his hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Craig Barrager Remax Real Estate Centre (May '14)
|6 hr
|where tax cash going
|9
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|18 hr
|ichweiss
|32
|Bellewoods EC by Qingjian Realty
|Thu
|Edwin88
|1
|The Brownstone EC @ Canberra Drive
|Thu
|Edwin88
|1
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|Apr 19
|GTA
|1
|RV parks
|Apr 17
|GaryT
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Apr 17
|immigration eh
|15
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC