Lawmakers seek details from Trump Organization

Leaders of a House investigations panel are asking the Trump Organization for specifics on how it will donate its profits from foreign government payments to the U.S. Treasury. Before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to donate profits from foreign governments paying for services at his hotels.

