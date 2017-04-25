Is Angelina Jolie buying Cecil B. DeM...

Is Angelina Jolie buying Cecil B. DeMille's stunning Los Feliz estate?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

For years, actress Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt lived in a home in Los Feliz's chic Oaks neighborhood, and now, even though the couple is divorcing, it appears Jolie is staying in the area. Variety hears that the Maleficent actress has made an offer on the gorgeous and historic Cecil B. DeMille estate , about 1 mile away from the home she and Pitt once shared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Sun SLB 17
News Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
News Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14) Apr 8 if-bubble-burst 5
Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11) Apr 7 La law 22
New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid... Apr 7 wendellgutierrez 1
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 6 M2BusinessSolutions 130
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC