Is Angelina Jolie buying Cecil B. DeMille's stunning Los Feliz estate?
For years, actress Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt lived in a home in Los Feliz's chic Oaks neighborhood, and now, even though the couple is divorcing, it appears Jolie is staying in the area. Variety hears that the Maleficent actress has made an offer on the gorgeous and historic Cecil B. DeMille estate , about 1 mile away from the home she and Pitt once shared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Sun
|SLB
|17
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14)
|Apr 8
|if-bubble-burst
|5
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|Apr 7
|La law
|22
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|Apr 7
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Apr 6
|M2BusinessSolutions
|130
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC