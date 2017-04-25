Is Angelina Jolie buying Cecil B. DeMille's stunning Los Feliz estate?

For years, actress Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt lived in a home in Los Feliz's chic Oaks neighborhood, and now, even though the couple is divorcing, it appears Jolie is staying in the area. Variety hears that the Maleficent actress has made an offer on the gorgeous and historic Cecil B. DeMille estate , about 1 mile away from the home she and Pitt once shared.

