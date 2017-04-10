Immigration activists stage protest inside Trump Tower
Postings on Twitter and elsewhere show protesters unfurling a large banner that reads "No Raids" from the second floor of the building's atrium on Thursday afternoon A video also shows a sit-in on the marble floor near a bank of elevators. Demonstrators held signs saying "No Ban" and No Wall."
