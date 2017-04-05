How to build your Facebook page as a ...

How to build your Facebook page as a real estate newbie

9 hrs ago

Are you just starting out in real estate and looking for the best ways to let prospective clients know that you're in the business?Thanks to Facebook and other social media platforms, not only is it easier than ever to connect with your sphere of influence , but it is also just as easy to get your brand in front of other buyers and sellers in your local real estate market. Real Estate Facebook Page benefits Before we get started, let's discuss why, as a new real estate agent, you shouldn't rely solely on your Facebook personal profile to market your brand and get you new business.If you do only use a personal profile, you are missing out on a number of benefits of a Facebook page.

Chicago, IL

