Housing agency maintains 'strong' risk rating for national real estate market
Canada's federal housing agency says evidence of overvaluation has moderated in the country's real estate markets, but the agency is still maintaining a "strong" overall risk rating. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says evidence of overvaluation at the national level has been downgraded to moderate, from strong.
