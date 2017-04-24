Housing agency maintains 'strong' ris...

Housing agency maintains 'strong' risk rating for national real estate market

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Canada's federal housing agency says evidence of overvaluation has moderated in the country's real estate markets, but the agency is still maintaining a "strong" overall risk rating. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says evidence of overvaluation at the national level has been downgraded to moderate, from strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge 5 hr Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Tue wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Mon John 159
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 23 Dane Jah 29
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
A present day artistic impression residential c... Apr 23 wendellgutierrez 1
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Apr 22 Halton Hills News 13
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,599,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC