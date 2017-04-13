HouseLens Joins Matterport Syndication Feed to Realtor.com
HouseLens Inc., the nation's largest provider of visual marketing services for real estate, has joined Matterport's syndication feed to realtor.comA . "As one of Matterport's largest nationwide service partners for the real estate industry, we're excited to offer this early syndication access to our 3D customers," says HouseLens CEO and Founder Andrew Crefeld.
