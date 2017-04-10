Homemaker fights armed robber, gets him arrested
MUMBAI: A woman from Naigaon, Vernesha Rodrigues , fended off an armed man who was allegedly trying to steal water meters made of copper from the terrace of her building around 4.30 pm on Friday. The alleged thief, Laxman Kerekar , who claims to be a real estate agent from Vasai was chased and caught by residents of the building after Rodrigues raised an alarm.
