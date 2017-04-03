Healy Realtors Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Brokerage Network
The full-service brokerage, which remains independently owned and operated by real estate veteran Sandra Healy, has served Ocean and Monmouth counties since 2008. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is America's fastest-growing brokerage network in America with nearly 43,000 agents and 1,300 offices named to the brand since its September 2013 launch.
