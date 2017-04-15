Graffiti in the sky: NY artists make ...

Graffiti in the sky: NY artists make skyscraper their studio

14 hrs ago

On one of the highest floors of a Lower Manhattan office tower, New York street artists have spent the past year spray-painting and splashing their graffiti, murals and other wild creations across pristine walls, windows, floors and ceilings. Developer Larry Silverstein allowed the 50 artists to turn 34,000 square-feet of office space that normally would rent for about a quarter of a million dollars a month into their own sprawling canvas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Chicago, IL

