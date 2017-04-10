'Go slow': Real estate agent urges no...

'Go slow': Real estate agent urges no drastic moves to cool housing market

CBC News

Toronto's real estate market "defies all odds," but government officials should proceed cautiously when deciding how to cool it down, says an Ontario real estate agent. Toronto's real estate market "defies all odds," but government officials should proceed cautiously when deciding how to cool it down, says a real estate agent "To be honest, I just hope they really think about it and go slow, with a very relaxed approach," Dan Cooper, an agent with Royal LePage and CEO of Dan Cooper Group in Oakville, Ont., said Monday.

