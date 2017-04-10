George Donnelly: Boston's broken real...

George Donnelly: Boston's broken real estate market is getting worse

12 hrs ago

Almost everyone is ready to tell a real-life real estate story. The one I was hearing the other day was from a broker recounting how a client paid $200,000 over asking price, outbidding three others, for a 1,200-square-foot condo in Brookline.

