Freeport-McMoRan gets boost from Indonesia export resumption

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. missed earnings targets but its stock jumped Tuesday as investors cheered its resuming exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia after a three-month regulatory suspension. The mining company reported first-quarter net income of $228 million, compared with a $4.18 billion loss in the same period a year earlier when the company booked a big write-down.

