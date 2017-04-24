Florida Realtor Brian Frederick Duffn...

Florida Realtor Brian Frederick Duffner Launches New Real Estate Website Producers1.com

JUPITER,Fl,April.29,2017/EIN PRESSWIRE/BRIAN FREDERICK DUFFNER REALTOR,THE PRODUCERS,REAL ESTATE OF FLORIDA,JUPITER REALTOR,JUPITER FARMS,WWW.PRODUCERS1.COM JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Frederick Duffner known by all as "The Producers" with Real Estate Of Florida is a fully licensed Florida Realtor with more than $350 million in closed sales and 35 years of real estate experience in South Florida.Visit Us On The Web At: WWW.PRODUCERS1.COM Brian Duffner, with Real Estate Of Florida, has launched a new business website at Producers1.com. The website highlights his background and extensive sales experience as well as valuable information for real estate buyers and sellers.

