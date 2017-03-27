Fintrac removed reference to 'ethnic communities' in draft document for industry
Canada's money-laundering watchdog drafted a document warning the real estate sector to be on guard for "specific ethnic communities" dealing with terrorism and war, before removing the reference at the behest of an industry association, documents show. Correspondence between Fintrac and the Canadian Real Estate Association, obtained by The Canadian Press through an Access to Information request, shows that the industry group was concerned that the reference would encourage agents to stop doing business with people based on their ethnicity.
