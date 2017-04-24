Fewer people signed contracts to buy US homes in March
Fewer consumers signed contracts to buy U.S. homes last month as the spring buying season revs up with stiff competition for homes amid lagging inventory. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index slipped 0.8 per cent to 111.4 in March, from 112.3 in February.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|2 hr
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|22 hr
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Apr 25
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|John
|159
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 23
|Dane Jah
|29
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Apr 23
|Fishbone
|131
