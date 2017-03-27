Drunk Britons arrested for harassing ...

Drunk Britons arrested for harassing Air India air hostess

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

The accused were identified as Jaspal Singh and Charandeep Khaira , who had come from London to attend a marriage ceremony in Jaipur. NEW DELHI: Two inebriated British nationals of Indian origin were arrested for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old air hostess on an Air India flight from London to Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
Is Glenarden a victim of this? Mar 30 PowellAnthony 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w... Mar 27 godfather 1
News Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,999,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC