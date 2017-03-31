Dog costume photo shoots: The cutest way to generate real estate leads
Latest #madREskillz winner hosts event where attendees can get photos of their pets in feather boas, hula skirts, funny hats and more "Hey, come on over and get a free doggie treat!" Zen Ziejewski yells to bemused dog walkers, as pump-up music blares across the park grounds.The Mission Viejo, California-based real estate agent is waving passersby over to the dog photo shoot he hosts every year.Real estate agents are always cooking up out-of-the-box ways to generate business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
|Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences
|Mar 30
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Tim Leydon
|17
|Is Glenarden a victim of this?
|Mar 30
|PowellAnthony
|1
|Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate...
|Mar 29
|Sbentsen
|1
|affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w...
|Mar 27
|godfather
|1
|Feds: Trump DC Hotel Not in Violation of Govern...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC