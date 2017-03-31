Dog costume photo shoots: The cutest ...

Dog costume photo shoots: The cutest way to generate real estate leads

17 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

Latest #madREskillz winner hosts event where attendees can get photos of their pets in feather boas, hula skirts, funny hats and more "Hey, come on over and get a free doggie treat!" Zen Ziejewski yells to bemused dog walkers, as pump-up music blares across the park grounds.The Mission Viejo, California-based real estate agent is waving passersby over to the dog photo shoot he hosts every year.Real estate agents are always cooking up out-of-the-box ways to generate business.

