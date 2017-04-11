David Schwimmer confronts sex harassment in new campaign

In this May 23, 2016 file photo, David Schwimmer attends the premiere screening of AMC's new series, "Feed The Beast", in New York. Schwimmer, Cynthia Nixon, Bobby Cannavale, Grace Gummer and Noah Emmerich, among others, appear in a series of short films launched this week as part of a campaign called That's Harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.