D.C. needs 35 percent yearly reduction in traffic-related deaths,...
In 2016, there were 439 people seriously injured in crashes on Washington, D.C.'s roads. That same year, Mayor Muriel Bowser began an action plan, known as Vision Zero, that hopes to eliminate all fatalities and serious injuries to pedestrians and cyclists from drivers by the year 2024.
