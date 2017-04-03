Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate Episode 19: Realtor or coroner?
Realtors aren't supposed to be morticians, right? But what if you're asked to confirm if the homeseller is really dead? That's the story today's guest Jean Richer is here to share! Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast! Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
