Condom-clogged sewer pipe helps cops bust brothel
Hundreds of condoms that clogged a city sewer pipe led police to raid a massage parlor in Texas and arrest two people for prostitution and other crimes, police documents released on Tuesday showed. A real estate agent who had just taken took over the property notified police of the problem at Jade Massage Therapy in the Texas capital of Austin and told them that other tenants believed the business was a front for prostitution, a police arrest affidavit said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11)
|Apr 9
|SLB
|17
|Estate agent's bid to bankrupt Wellington lawye...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Johnson Associates Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage ... (May '14)
|Apr 8
|if-bubble-burst
|5
|Purchase A Nevada Shelf Corporation w/ an activ... (Feb '11)
|Apr 7
|La law
|22
|New Launch Condo @ Choa Chu Kang Ave, INZ Resid...
|Apr 7
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10)
|Apr 6
|M2BusinessSolutions
|130
|Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma...
|Mar 30
|alexwzm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC