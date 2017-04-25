Condom-clogged sewer pipe helps cops ...

Condom-clogged sewer pipe helps cops bust brothel

Read more: Iol.co.za

Hundreds of condoms that clogged a city sewer pipe led police to raid a massage parlor in Texas and arrest two people for prostitution and other crimes, police documents released on Tuesday showed. A real estate agent who had just taken took over the property notified police of the problem at Jade Massage Therapy in the Texas capital of Austin and told them that other tenants believed the business was a front for prostitution, a police arrest affidavit said.

