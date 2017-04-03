Commercial Real Estate Market in Sout...

Commercial Real Estate Market in Southern Nevada a Mixed Bag, with...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

A report released by Xceligent and the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas shows the commercial real estate market in Southern Nevada to be a bit of a mixed bag, with the retail market leveling off in the first quarter of 2017 and the office and industrial markets absorbing space almost as fast as it's being built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Mon George P 16
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
Is Glenarden a victim of this? Mar 30 PowellAnthony 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
affordable lovely modern 1 family with 3beds. w... Mar 27 godfather 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC