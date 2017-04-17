Clock tower over the Trump hotel quietly reopens for tours
The tower offers an unparalleled bird's eye view of the city from 285 feet up that includes the Washington Monument, the Capitol dome, the green lawn of the National Mall and more. Part of the Old Post Office, the landmarked 1899 building had fallen into disrepair when the Trump Organization won a bid in 2014 to turn it into a luxury hotel.
