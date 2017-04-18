China OKs trademarks for Ivanka Trump...

China OKs trademarks for Ivanka Trump's company on day she met with Xi

The Chinese government gave provisional approval to Ivanka Trump's company for at least two trademarks April 6, according to Chinese trademark documents reviewed by CNN. That day, Ivanka Trump dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, noted The Associated Press, which first reported on the trademarks.

