China OKs trademarks for Ivanka Trump's company on day she met with Xi
The Chinese government gave provisional approval to Ivanka Trump's company for at least two trademarks April 6, according to Chinese trademark documents reviewed by CNN. That day, Ivanka Trump dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, noted The Associated Press, which first reported on the trademarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|2 hr
|GTA
|1
|RV parks
|Mon
|GaryT
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Mon
|immigration eh
|15
|The Gay Man Who Outed a Transgender Contestant ...
|Mon
|Wondering
|31
|Reality TV contestant shocked he was fired afte...
|Mon
|TerriB1
|1
|Angullia Park Skyline @ Orchard Boulevard
|Mon
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Apr 14
|Joanna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC