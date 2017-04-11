Building formerly slated for Armenian...

Building formerly slated for Armenian Genocide Museum sold for $57 mln

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lincoln Property Co. is now in control of the former National Bank of Washington , in which which the Cafesjian Family Foundation hoped to install an Armenian Genocide Museum , The Business Journal reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) 5 min M2BusinessSolutions 129
News Police warn of new Craigslist scam (May '11) Apr 3 George P 16
Real Estate startup company offers worldwide ma... Mar 30 alexwzm 1
Lim Ah Pin Roadway, Jazz Residences Mar 30 wendellgutierrez 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Mar 30 Tim Leydon 17
Is Glenarden a victim of this? Mar 30 PowellAnthony 1
News Gambler' Sees Profits In Distressed Real Estate... Mar 29 Sbentsen 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC