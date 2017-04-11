Building formerly slated for Armenian Genocide Museum sold for $57 mln
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lincoln Property Co. is now in control of the former National Bank of Washington , in which which the Cafesjian Family Foundation hoped to install an Armenian Genocide Museum , The Business Journal reports.
