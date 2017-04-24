Beyonce and Jay Z cast their eye over...

Beyonce and Jay Z cast their eye over Irishman's $135m LA home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Billionaire's Row: Beyonce and Jay Z inset over an aerial photo of 454 Cuesta Way in Bel Air, Los Angeles LA-based developer and real-estate broker Tyrone McKillen is said to be weighing up a $120m offer from Beyonce and husband Jay Z for a high-end mansion in the city's exclusive Bel Air neighbourhood. http://www.independent.ie/life/home-garden/homes/beyonce-and-jay-z-cast-their-eye-over-irishmans-135m-la-home-35666723.html LA-based developer and real-estate broker Tyrone McKillen is said to be weighing up a $120m offer from Beyonce and husband Jay Z for a high-end mansion in the city's exclusive Bel Air neighbourhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... 13 hr Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
Bulk REO Tapes Available (Oct '08) Apr 24 John 159
Need Real Sellers for JP54 and D2 (Sep '10) Apr 23 Fishbone 131
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC